Android Auto No Longer Plays Nice with New Phones

Setting up Android Auto with a new phone should theoretically be a pretty straightforward experience, as once the device is plugged in, the first-run setup should show up on the screen and guide you through the whole thing with a simple wizard.
But this isn’t necessarily the case for everyone, as a bunch of users have recently discovered that setting up Android Auto with a new phone is no longer possible.
Some of these users turned to Google’s forums to report the problem, and by the looks of things, OnePlus devices are most often the ones that are affected.
“Trying to connect a new OnePlus Nord to Citroen C3 for Android Auto, used to work perfectly with old phone (Samsung A70) and friend's phone (Moto G6), OnePlus phone connects perfectly to android auto in a different car (Hyundai) so I know cars infotainment system is working and the phone is working for Android Auto but they aren't working together,” one user explains.
Others claim they’re actually able to launch the wizard, only that Android Auto crashes at some point before completing the process.
At this point, the generic workarounds that come down to clearing the cache and the data, re-installing apps, and even downgrading to older versions of Android Auto, don’t seem to make any difference.
A member of the Android Auto team said Google needs more information on the whole thing, so engineers are now reaching out to users encountering the bug to share additional details.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. Our team would like to investigate this further. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” they say.
For now, no full fix seems to exist for everybody, so the only option is to just wait for an official patch to be released by Google.
