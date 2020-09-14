10 Major Android Auto Bugs Caused by the Android 11 Update

4 These Fixes Could Resolve the Most Awkward Android Auto Error in a Long Time

As a summary, here are the Android Auto problems that you could come across if you install Android 11:

Broken phone calls

No calendar

No weather information

Broken notification center

Waze not able to determine the location

Google Maps share sheet displaying just 3 options

Google Maps upload photo option is gone

Music cutout in Spotify and YouTube Music

Android Auto wireless mode not working

Bluetooth connection problems now more widespread Needless to say, Android 11 comes with plenty of improvements, and as far as Android Auto users are concerned, there are lots of goodies here too. For example, the most notable is Android Auto wireless, which has now become available on all devices – previously, it was only supported on the Google Pixel and a series of Samsung phones.But as many Android users who updated their devices in the last few days found out the hard way, the experience with Android Auto on the new OS version is far from perfect, and it’s all because it comes with a bunch of bugs that nobody expected.First and foremost, it’s the calendar app that goes away from Android Auto after installing Android 11. The calendar was announced last month as a way to replace the original widget that was removed in the Android Auto overhaul, but after updating a device to Android 11, it’s nowhere to be seen. Google says it’s because these phones run an older version of Android Auto, so make sure you update to 5.6 to get back the calendar.Then, it’s the weather information that’s no longer displayed in the top bar, and some users say the notification center isn’t working either, again after installing Android 11. No fix is available this time.As if all these bugs weren’t enough, Android Auto wireless isn’t working for some, despite the fact that this is actually the main highlight in Android 11. Google is already investigating but a workaround hasn’t been provided.Then, the music listening experience is also broken down on Android Auto with Android 11, as many discovered that apps like Spotify and YouTube Music experience a cutout when playing audio . Oddly enough, it looks like simply disabling the location services fixes this bug.There are users claiming that phone calls no longer work after installing this latest OS version, while others reveal that Waze can’t determine their location, so it’s unable to provide navigation instructions.Google Maps is also impacted by Android 11, with the share sheet only displaying three options, while guides can no longer upload photos from their phones.As a summary, here are the Android Auto problems that you could come across if you install Android 11: