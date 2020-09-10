Key Android Auto Feature Goes Missing After Android 11 Update

Google has started the rollout of Android 11 to the first wave of devices, including its very own Pixel phones, earlier this week, and for Android Auto users, this is without a doubt great news.
And it’s because Android 11 unlocks the wireless Android Auto experience for everybody, which means that you no longer need a Google or Samsung phone to use the app without a USB cable. As long as your head unit supports Android Auto wireless, you’re good to go on Android 11.
But on the other hand, it looks like updating to Android 11 on day one isn’t necessarily the best thing to do as far as Android Auto users are concerned, as installing this new OS version seems to remove a key feature that drivers just got in their cars.
It’s the new Calendar app that was announced by Google with much fanfare last month for Android Auto users, and which for some reason, is no longer there after installing Android 11 on the device that powers the experience in the car.
Instead, Android Auto now comes with the typical Google Assistant integration that reads calendar appointments and everything, which is exactly how everything worked before Google released the Calendar app in early August.
Needless to say, this is just a bug and Google hasn’t removed this app on purpose, which means that a future update should bring the Calendar back on Android Auto for everybody. Now the only question is when exactly is Google planning to bring a new update, as given Android 11 has just shipped to the first devices, it could take at least a few weeks until a patch lands for users.
For the time being, there’s not much that you can do, as clearing the cache and data in Android Auto doesn’t make any difference. If anything, sending feedback to Google about the Calendar app going away is the best thing you can do right now.
