Don’t Install Android 11 If You Listen to Music on Android Auto

The release of Android 11 for the first wave of devices was good news for the Android Auto world too, as it unlocked Android Auto wireless for all devices running the new OS version. 5 photos



Google has remained tight-lipped on all these problems so far, and right now, nobody knows for sure if the first Android 11 bug-fixing update is supposed to include patches aimed at Android Auto users too. But as more smartphones are updated to Android 11, Android Auto users come across new problems, some of which substantially affect the experience with the app.While some discovered that the calendar app is no longer there , others lost the weather information and the notification support, all after updating their smartphones to Android 11.And now some are coming across music playback struggles, as the audio just cuts out in Android Auto with a device that has just been updated to Google’s latest mobile operating system.The issue was first reported only a few hours after Google announced Android 11, and now more people seem to notice a similar behavior no matter what app they’re using, be it Spotify, YouTube Music, or others.The whole thing happens with Android Auto wired, so it’s not caused by the new wireless mode that has been unlocked for all devices running Android 11 . The generic workarounds that involve clearing the cache and the data for the Android Auto app and the music player that’s being used in the car don’t seem to make any difference.Others seem to hit a slightly different bug related to the music player. The Bluetooth connection is just dropped when an application starts playing music on Android Auto, and right now, it looks like this issue has become more widespread after the update to Android 11.All these problems typically happen on Google’s Pixel phones, as they are among the first to be provided with the new operating system – Samsung devices, for example, are still running Android 10, with the update to Android 11 to be offered in late 2020 for select devices.Google has remained tight-lipped on all these problems so far, and right now, nobody knows for sure if the first Android 11 bug-fixing update is supposed to include patches aimed at Android Auto users too.