This Cable Can Power Android Auto and CarPlay and Solve Two Big Problems

Let’s be honest about it, finding the best cable to run Android Auto and CarPlay is quite a pain in the neck, especially because a cord that works just alright today might be dead tomorrow for no clear reason. 7 photos



But what if one cable can deal with this huge struggle while also addressing a second huge problem with USB cords?



Enter SPEEDY, a magnetic coiling charging and data cable that comes in four different versions, namely USB-C to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to USB-C, and USB-A to Lightning. So technically, it can be used with the 99 percent of the iPhones and Android devices out there.



In addition to features that are already mainstream today, such as fast charge, SPEEDY also a clever design that relies on magnetic coiling to prevent the cords from tangling. The magnets also make it super-easy to carry the cable around with a laptop if the case of the device uses metal.



For Android Auto and CarPlay users, Speedy therefore promises to fix two big headaches. First, it comes with a high-quality build and speed to run both Android Auto and CarPlay flawlessly. And second, it keeps things organized in the car, as the cord would no longer fall under the seat or get tangled around the gear stick.



Posted on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, the cable has already been fully funded, as users donated over $4,700, despite the inventor asking for only $2,000. You can secure your cable right now with a $15 donation.

