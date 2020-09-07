Android Auto Wireless Launches for Users in One More Country

The availability of Android Auto, both wired and wireless, is limited to select countries, despite the fact that pretty much anyone out there can always use the stand-alone APK installer to use the app.
While they would indeed lack certain functionality, such as support for their local languages, Android Auto can be used in unsupported countries in English quite nicely until Google expands availability.
And as it turns out, the search giant has recently added one more country to the list of regions where Android Auto wireless is officially supported.
It’s Russia, the country where until now only a wired connection was allowed to run Android Auto in a car. This leaves Japan the only region where wireless Android Auto still isn’t available, so drivers in this country still have to stick with a USB cable for the time being.
However, worth knowing is that Google is preparing a massive change as far as Android Auto wireless is concerned.
Beginning with Android 11, whose official debut is projected to happen later this year, everyone can use Android Auto wirelessly, as the availability of this feature wouldn’t be limited to the phone model anymore. On Android 9 and 10, users must have a Samsung or Google smartphone to be able to run Android Auto without a cable, obviously as long as the head unit in the car also supports it.
Android 11 will thus change this, unlocking the wireless version of Android Auto on all the other Android devices out there, no matter if we’re talking about Motorola, LG, Huawei, and other brands.
If your head unit only supports the wired version of Android Auto, you could soon turn it to wireless using a small adapter. An Indiegogo project that launched recently seeks crowdfunding support for the mass production of a USB dongle whose purpose would be to connect to your car’s USB port and convert wired Android Auto into wireless with no further hacks required.
