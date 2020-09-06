5 Here’s What’s New in the Latest Android Auto Update

4 New Google Assistant Feature Is Good News for Everyone Using Voice Commands

3 Google Is Finally Working on the Google Maps Interface Update Everybody Wants

2 High-Quality USB 3.0 Cables Could Really Fix Your Android Auto Nightmare

1 This Adapter Turns Wired Android Auto into Wireless in Any Car

More on this:

Android Auto Gets Major Fix for Additional Nissan Car Models

A music skipping bug in Android Auto that was reported back in 2019 on Nissan car models was finally corrected by the Japanese brand earlier this summer on the 2019 Altima. 45 photos



What the bug does is generate a cutout when listening to music on apps like Spotify and other players in Android Auto, with several users confirming that the playback suffers a small interruption at random moments no matter the phone they used in the car.



The issue was resolved by Nissan with an update for the 2019 Altima in June, while in August, the same new firmware version



An updated



This time, however, the changelog doesn’t point to the Android Auto music skipping issue, but it does reveal that it “updates the display control unit software.”



According to users on Google’s forums, however, this update fixes the music cutout in the said models.



“This software update will update your head unit to version #0912 which will fix the audio cut out problem! There's other nifty little enhancements for your head unit that come with this update as well. You may have to work a little magic with the dealer's service department to get them to install this update. they tend to be strict about replicating the issue before agreeing to do any work. With enough persistence, hopefully you'll find some luck,” someone says on the



So right now, the Android Auto music skipping bug should be resolved in the majority of new Nissan models, and what you need to do next is to convince the dealership to update your head unit. And while the company has remained completely tight-lipped on the availability of this update for the rest of the lineup, it looks like more models are getting it these days.What the bug does is generate a cutout when listening to music on apps like Spotify and other players in Android Auto, with several users confirming that the playback suffers a small interruption at random moments no matter the phone they used in the car.The issue was resolved by Nissan with an update for the 2019 Altima in June, while in August, the same new firmware version went live for the 2019 Sentra too . However, worth knowing is that not all dealerships installed the update on request, despite the fact that the release notes specifically mentioned the Android Auto music skipping bug as resolved in the new version.An updated technical bulletin published by Nissan in late July indicates that the bug has now been addressed in the 2019 and 2020 Altima and Murano too.This time, however, the changelog doesn’t point to the Android Auto music skipping issue, but it does reveal that it “updates the display control unit software.”According to users on Google’s forums, however, this update fixes the music cutout in the said models.“This software update will update your head unit to version #0912 which will fix the audio cut out problem! There's other nifty little enhancements for your head unit that come with this update as well. You may have to work a little magic with the dealer's service department to get them to install this update. they tend to be strict about replicating the issue before agreeing to do any work. With enough persistence, hopefully you'll find some luck,” someone says on the forums So right now, the Android Auto music skipping bug should be resolved in the majority of new Nissan models, and what you need to do next is to convince the dealership to update your head unit.