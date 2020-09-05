Harley-Davidson Street Bob Goes Low and Wide as Simply Street Build

5 Google Maps Says the Best Kebab Is on an Island Where No One Lives

3 New Navigation App Launches for Cars Without Google Services

2 Google Maps Finally Updated with a Feature Everybody Knew Was Coming

1 Here’s What’s New in the Latest Android Auto Update

More on this:

Google Is Finally Working on the Google Maps Interface Update Everybody Wants

Google Maps already comes with a dark mode on all supported platforms, including on Android Auto and CarPlay, but as far as the phone experience is concerned, there’s one major drawback. 5 photos



And because a dark mode is the new cool thing today, Google has finally started working on adding a full theme to Google Maps, and this one would include everything you see in the app, not just the map.



Screenshots published by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on



By the looks of things, Google is offering the same standard method for moving from dark to light, and you are provided with dedicated settings in this regard in the configuration screen.



You can also let Google Maps follow the system-wide settings, in which case the app aligns with the mode that you’re using on your device (if Android or iOS is set to use the dark mode, Google Maps uses it too; if the light theme is enabled on the device, then the app activates the same visual style).



At this point, it’s still not known when this interface update is supposed to go live for users, but given these screenshots don’t seem to come from an internal build of Google Maps, there’s a good chance the launch would take place rather sooner than later.



For the time being, we’ll just have to stick with the map-only dark mode for a little longer. The new app-wide dark mode will be available on all platforms where the Google Maps app is available. The dark theme only concerns the map itself, while the menus and the settings page continue to remain white. In other words, Google Maps is half-white and half-dark, something that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from the world’s number one navigation app.And because a dark mode is the new cool thing today, Google has finally started working on adding a full theme to Google Maps, and this one would include everything you see in the app, not just the map.Screenshots published by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter provide us with an early look at this full dark mode in Google Maps, and as we can all see, everything switches to the dark gray shade now.By the looks of things, Google is offering the same standard method for moving from dark to light, and you are provided with dedicated settings in this regard in the configuration screen.You can also let Google Maps follow the system-wide settings, in which case the app aligns with the mode that you’re using on your device (if Android or iOS is set to use the dark mode, Google Maps uses it too; if the light theme is enabled on the device, then the app activates the same visual style).At this point, it’s still not known when this interface update is supposed to go live for users, but given these screenshots don’t seem to come from an internal build of Google Maps, there’s a good chance the launch would take place rather sooner than later.For the time being, we’ll just have to stick with the map-only dark mode for a little longer. The new app-wide dark mode will be available on all platforms where the Google Maps app is available.