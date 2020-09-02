Latest Samsung Update Blamed for GPS Issues Breaking Down Google Maps, Waze

The Elyon Superyacht Concept Is a Calm Wave Frozen in Time

GPS issues are nothing new for long-time Samsung users, as such problems have been around for a long time.



But as some of our readers highlighted, the Galaxy S8 isn’t the only problem where the GPS isn’t working correctly and, as a result, navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze end up providing inaccurate instructions to a specific destination.



This time, it’s the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ that we’re talking about here, as both devices are now hitting similar errors due to what some claim is a recent Samsung update.



“Since the August security update, I have had major issues getting my GPS to lock. Been working with Samsung via Facebook Messenger but no fix yet. Not even the major UI 2.5 fixed anything. I have an S20+ on T-Mobile,” one user explains in the linked thread.



There’s not much these users can do, other than flash their phones to an earlier software version, although it goes without saying not only that this isn’t the most convenient workaround but also it’s not something that’s easy to do for everyone out there.



Not to mention that the latest software update introduces new security fixes, so downgrading to a previous version isn’t by any means recommended.



