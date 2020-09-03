New Navigation App Launches for Cars Without Google Services

In other words, the Chinese tech giant is no longer allowed to install Android and Google services on its new smartphones, something that has obviously forced Huawei to start looking for alternatives.As far as navigation apps are concerned, Here WeGo has been one of the top picks, but starting this week, Huawei users are also provided with another top solution.It’s TomTom GO Navigation, an app that’s been around for a while, but which is now available in all major app stores, including Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.TomTom, which is one of the big names in the navigation software industry, promises all the bells and whistles such an app would need, including traffic information, speed camera warnings, lane guidance, and offline maps.“TomTom GO Navigation comes complete with new TomTom Online Search and Routing, making it easy to search a destination, select the best route and find out the ETA. The app also comes with TomTom Traffic, an accurate and trusted real-time traffic information service, and TomTom Speed Cameras in certain countries, helping the driver adhere to speed limits,” the company explains in a press release, also embedded in this article.At first glance, TomTom GO Navigation might be worth a try even on devices where Google services are allowed, but on the other hand, it’s worth knowing the app isn’t free.And while it comes with a 30-day free trial, users are then required to pay for running the app on their devices, no matter if they download it from Apple’s App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei’s AppGallery. TomTom GO Navigation costs $13 per year, $9 per six months, or $2 per month.