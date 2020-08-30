3 New Google Maps Updates Now Available for Android and Android Auto

Google Maps Needs a Truck Navigation Mode

For the time being, however, Google has remained tight-lipped regarding such a feature for Google Maps, so it’s probably better not to hold your breath waiting for this update. However, one feature that’s missing from Google Maps and which lots of users are now asking Google to add in a future update is a truck navigation mode that would help avoid low bridges and narrow roads.In short, this new feature would help users choose a truck-friendly route to their destination, something that would come in handy not only to lorries but also to expedition vehicles and campers that don’t necessarily fit a typical road.A discussion thread on the Google Maps forums highlights the main reasons why such a feature is needed in the app, with some users explaining that they got stuck on standard roads when trying to navigate using the default driving mode.“I agree, noting low bridges or ‘avoid roads with low bridges’ would be very helpful. I drive a 5th wheel camper and had gotten stuck on a road with a 7' bridge in an unfamiliar location. I am sure there are lots of campers who would also like this feature. Not just truck drivers,” someone says.“Would be great for RVs. I live in the Ozarks and there are roads I won’t even take a boat down. We pulled our RV through St Louis yesterday using google maps and were trying to get truck routes instead of going through the maze downtown,” another user explains.Others say they’re even willing to pay for such an upgrade, especially because the truck navigation services currently available out there typically come with a fee, yet Google Maps would still be more accurate and provide better coverage for the majority of locations across the world.For the time being, however, Google has remained tight-lipped regarding such a feature for Google Maps, so it’s probably better not to hold your breath waiting for this update.