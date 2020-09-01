Google Announces Waze Update with Features Available for a Limited Time

The update comes as the Batman Day is celebrated next month, so users are allowed to enable the new settings by October 31.The voice of Batman for Waze navigation is powered by Kevin Conroy, while those who choose The Riddler will hear Wally Wingert’s voice guiding them towards their destination.In addition to the new voices, the Waze update also brings new moods to the app, so users can enable either Batman or The Riddler as the icon that others see on the map. And last but not least, the limited-time update includes new car icons too, which means that you can replace your typical vehicle icon with the Batmobile or Riddler’s racer in Waze.Enabling the new features is quite easy, as they’re all available in settings.But at the same time, Waze is also displaying a prompt for all users, asking them to “choose a side” and jump straight to the configuration screen. Pressing the “No, thanks” button, however, allows users to ignore the update and stick with their existing settings.And now the bad news. While this is quite a cool update that many Waze users might actually enjoy, its availability is limited to English, Spanish, and Portuguese. So if you were hoping to hear Batman speaking French, that’s not going to happen for the time being.On the other hand, if you are okay with Batman speaking English in your car and you don’t mind having the navigation set to this language, the good news is that the feature is available globally and you can continue using it until October 31 regardless of the country you live in.