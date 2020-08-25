Delage Is Just the Latest in a Long Line of Iconic Car Brand Revivals

5 Fixing Google Maps, Waze on Android Auto Could Be Simpler than You Think

4 Police Might Not Even Care About Waze Speed Trap Reports

3 This Hack Lets You Know Who’s to Blame for Waze GPS Problems

2 Apple CarPlay and Waze, a Match Certainly Not Made in Heaven

1 New iPhone Feature Could Be a Double-Edged Sword for Google Maps, Waze

Latest Waze Update Blamed for Too Many Problems on Android

In the Android ecosystem, Waze is one of the two most popular navigation apps, as alongside Google Maps it’s helping users go from point A to point B on the fastest possible route. 6 photos



The bad news is that the latest app updates have done nothing in terms of Waze reliability, and now users complain of various problems with the app, including freezes that occur at random times on Android devices.



“Just bad! Used to be a great app but has gone downhill. Constantly loses internet connection. Constantly freezes on a phone where other apps work flawlessly. Google bought this app and for some reason it is constantly unreliable whereby their own maps app seems to be working fine,” one user explains in a



Others are complaining of the typical GPS issues that have been around for a while and which Google itself recommended to fix by checking out the Waze settings in the battery management feature on Android.



“No GPS. Showing approximate location error, I have been getting this error for over a month. It seems there is nothing I can do to fix it. I need it for work but will be trying other options. Will never try this app again nor recommend it,” someone



The GPS struggle isn’t new, and truth be told, it’s not always Waze’s fault for the whole thing, as there are a lot of other factors that could cause the app to be unable to locate you. If you’re not sure what’s causing the location issue, you can try out these steps to see if



Other bugs being reported in Waze include incorrect directions, occasional crashes, a black screen after loading, broken login, and maps no longer loading.



In the meantime, the Google-owned company says it’s working on refining the experience with Waze, so if there’s anything that’s not running properly in the app, just make sure you report it to the dev team. But there’s another reason so many people turn to Waze: its community-based reporting system allows the Google-owned app to provide real-time traffic information, thus being able to configure routes that avoid incidents signaled by others, including jams, accidents, or construction zones.The bad news is that the latest app updates have done nothing in terms of Waze reliability, and now users complain of various problems with the app, including freezes that occur at random times on Android devices.“Just bad! Used to be a great app but has gone downhill. Constantly loses internet connection. Constantly freezes on a phone where other apps work flawlessly. Google bought this app and for some reason it is constantly unreliable whereby their own maps app seems to be working fine,” one user explains in a review submitted on the Google Play Store.Others are complaining of the typical GPS issues that have been around for a while and which Google itself recommended to fix by checking out the Waze settings in the battery management feature on Android.“No GPS. Showing approximate location error, I have been getting this error for over a month. It seems there is nothing I can do to fix it. I need it for work but will be trying other options. Will never try this app again nor recommend it,” someone adds in a review.The GPS struggle isn’t new, and truth be told, it’s not always Waze’s fault for the whole thing, as there are a lot of other factors that could cause the app to be unable to locate you. If you’re not sure what’s causing the location issue, you can try out these steps to see if Waze is to blame for the problem or it’s the device’s GPS sensor the one that’s not working correctly.Other bugs being reported in Waze include incorrect directions, occasional crashes, a black screen after loading, broken login, and maps no longer loading.In the meantime, the Google-owned company says it’s working on refining the experience with Waze, so if there’s anything that’s not running properly in the app, just make sure you report it to the dev team.