New Google Maps Updates Now Available for Android and Android Auto

Google has just released a new version of Google Maps for Android and Android Auto, and users can download it right away either from the Google Play Store or manually from the links below.
Keep in mind that the rollout through the Play Store takes place gradually, so not everybody might be seeing the update right now.
This is the second update of the week for Google Maps, as version 10.49.1 was published on August 27 – this is the first 10.49 build, but as usual, it came without a changelog, so despite everybody expecting some substantial changes this time, no specifics were provided.
Today, Google shipped Google Maps version 10.49.2, which at first glance appears to be a revision of the previous build, most likely including only small bug fixes here and there.
As for what’s new in these new Google Maps versions, Google itself has announced several new goodies that these updates could enable.
First and foremost, it’s the refreshed terrain colors that have recently made their way to the iOS version of Google Maps. Announced earlier this month, the updated interface is supposed to make it easier for users to distinguish the different types of terrain showing on Google Maps, so there’s a chance the new updates enable the change on Android devices too.
Then, Google announced a redesign of the Saved tab in Google Maps, with a carousel-based UI now displaying information that is personalized for each user.
And last but not least, there’s a chance that other fixes are included in these updates too, and as Android Auto found out the hard way, there’s a lot that needs to be fixed in Google Maps too. One of the biggest problems experienced by users when running Google Maps on Android Auto concerns the GPS connection, as the app occasionally fails to determine their location and thus ends up providing navigation instructions that no longer make any sense.
