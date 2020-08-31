The New Apple Maps Has a Hard Time Taking Drivers to Their Destination

Porsche 555K Rendering Is the Antidote for Autonomous Driving

But right now, it’s pretty clear that Google Maps would remain the dominating app in the navigation sector, and it happens for a good reason. The application provides the best experience when getting behind the wheel, and the frequent updates that it receives improves the existing feature arsenal even further. And while the new maps are now rolling out across Europe, it looks like using Apple Maps for navigation isn’t always the best idea. And it’s all because the app has a hard time taking drivers to the correct destination for user-defined locations.Several users are reporting on reddit an Apple Maps problem that I also noticed in the old version, albeit it seems to be more widespread after this year’s refresh: the application doesn’t provide accurate navigation instructions to a specific destination and sometimes stops offering directions along the route.“Had that happen once in the old map. It was a wrong address given in the POI info (after submitting the bug it was fixed within a few days). I nearly drove to a completely wrong location as I didn’t know that area too well and I was just lucky to see it,” one user explains. “The biggest problem seems to be that Apple doesn’t validate a POI's GPS location against the address. That must not happen and there is not excuse. This can even be done completely automatically.”The best thing you can do right now if you notice such a problem in Apple Maps is to just report the map error to the parent company. In most of the cases, the Cupertino-based tech giant takes care of the whole thing in a matter of days, so with help from users, Apple Maps can really get better in terms of navigation in the long term.But right now, it’s pretty clear that Google Maps would remain the dominating app in the navigation sector, and it happens for a good reason. The application provides the best experience when getting behind the wheel, and the frequent updates that it receives improves the existing feature arsenal even further.