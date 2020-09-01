Patrick Dempsey Keeps Giving Away Porsches, This Time a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

3 The New Apple Maps Has a Hard Time Taking Drivers to Their Destination

More on this:

Google Maps Says the Best Kebab Is on an Island Where No One Lives

If you’re swimming in the southern Atlantic Ocean and suddenly start craving for a kebab, Google Maps knows just the right place where you should take a break. 6 photos



While they’re obviously fake listings because no, there’s no kebab place on the Main Island (oddly enough, there’s not even a sandwich store on the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Island), the reviews that are published on Google Maps are pretty fun to read and could actually convince visitors to get a snack from



“This was just what we needed after our yacht crashed in to the rocks of this remote island and we had to swim ashore with all our possessions lost. It seemed our fate was sealed with no life for hundreds of miles but who'd have guessed there'd be a kebab shop a short stroll up the hill? The owner generously let us have the kebab for free considering my credit card had sunk to the bottom of the ocean but we promised we'd send payment via message-in-a-bottle as soon as we got home,” one user and former client of BC Kebabs says on Google Maps.



Someone else uses Google Maps to send an SOS message, claiming they’re stuck in the kebab store. They still rated BC Kebabs with five stars because what better place to be stuck in than a fast-food restaurant?



Needless to say, these fake listings show up on Google Maps after random people trick Google into publishing them, but on the other hand, it’s all just a matter of time until they are removed.



So if you planned to visit BC Kebabs in the near future, there’s a good chance Google Maps will no longer be able to take you there. The Main Island, which is part of the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Island, appears to be the home of two kebab shops, despite the fact that it’s a region with no permanent inhabitants and the only moment you see someone around is when a cruise ship visits the area.While they’re obviously fake listings because no, there’s no kebab place on the Main Island (oddly enough, there’s not even a sandwich store on the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Island), the reviews that are published on Google Maps are pretty fun to read and could actually convince visitors to get a snack from BC Kebabs “This was just what we needed after our yacht crashed in to the rocks of this remote island and we had to swim ashore with all our possessions lost. It seemed our fate was sealed with no life for hundreds of miles but who'd have guessed there'd be a kebab shop a short stroll up the hill? The owner generously let us have the kebab for free considering my credit card had sunk to the bottom of the ocean but we promised we'd send payment via message-in-a-bottle as soon as we got home,” one user and former client of BC Kebabs says on Google Maps.Someone else uses Google Maps to send an SOS message, claiming they’re stuck in the kebab store. They still rated BC Kebabs with five stars because what better place to be stuck in than a fast-food restaurant?Needless to say, these fake listings show up on Google Maps after random people trick Google into publishing them, but on the other hand, it’s all just a matter of time until they are removed.So if you planned to visit BC Kebabs in the near future, there’s a good chance Google Maps will no longer be able to take you there.