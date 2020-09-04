New Google Assistant Feature Is Good News for Everyone Using Voice Commands

Google Assistant is a great way to interact with your phone and do a series of things without touching the mobile device, and drivers certainly know how important this is, no matter if they’re using Android or Android Auto when getting behind the wheel.
But one limitation that Google Assistant comes with is support for just one Google account.
As a quick example of why this is an important drawback right now, just imagine you’re using both a personal and a work account on your Android device, with different calendars configured for each of them. Google Assistant right now can’t access calendars from different accounts, and the only way to get around it is to just switch accounts to see data from the other calendar.
But as it turns out, Google is working to address this, and a recent APK teardown conducted by 9to5Google shows that Google Assistant could soon be able to access data from more than just one account.
A new Google Assistant version comes with an accounts page, and while enabling this feature is not possible right now, mostly because the whole thing is still in its very early days, it’s pretty clear what Google is aiming to do here.
With multiple account support in Google Assistant, the Mountain View-based search giant would also overhaul the supported voice commands. For example, there’s a chance you’d be able to just ask Google Assistant to tell your calendar appointments from the work account.
This is big news for drivers as well, as Google Assistant is very useful to interact with Android features without touching the phone. Sure, the experience with Google Assistant hasn’t been the best lately, but every single update is welcome, especially since adding new features and polishing the performance seems to be a priority for Google right now.
No ETA is available at the moment as to when the new feature could launch, and Google has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing.
