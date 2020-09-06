This Adapter Turns Wired Android Auto into Wireless in Any Car

5 This Bulletproof Cable Could Make Your Android Auto and CarPlay Problems Go Away

The wireless version of Android Auto is only available on a handful of head units and is currently working exclusively with a series of Samsung and Google phones. 4 photos



But what if you could actually turn a typical wired Android Auto connection into wireless using just a small adapter?



This is the purpose of AAWireless, a device that’s now seeking crowdfunding support and which allows anyone with standard Android Auto to forget about USB cables.



Similar solutions have been around for a while in the CarPlay world, but as far as Android Auto is concerned, no such devices have been built until now.



If anything, a



So now the same developer is creating AAWireless, a pretty small device that you just connect to the car’s USB port and then pair with the phone using Bluetooth. Once you do this, Android Auto starts wirelessly on the car’s screen, so a USB cable is no longer needed unless you want to charge your device.



The current design of the device also includes an Ethernet port and a USB-A connector, but the



A video published on Indiegogo shows that Android Auto starts wirelessly in some 30 seconds, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as Google’s app itself needs some 20 seconds to start in the first place.



The developer of the device hopes to raise $220,000 to begin mass production, and at the time of writing, 42 percent of the project has already been funded.



