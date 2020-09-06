How to Temporarily Fix the Waze Audio Bug on CarPlay Until a New Update Launches

This Small Dongle Replaces Android Auto with a Fully Featured Android Computer

If Android Auto isn’t necessarily your favorite cup of tea because of the limited experience, maybe the full Android feature package is what you’re looking for. 3 photos



But with a new device called CarDroid, turning your Android Auto-capable head unit into a full Android computer is easy as plugging a dongle into the USB port available in the car.



CarDroid is pretty much a mini Android PC that can connect to your car through the USB port, and it runs Android 9 out of the box. Needless to say, this isn’t the most recent Android version, but given it’s a car we’re talking about here, most drivers might be just okay with it since 99 percent of the apps work just fine on this OS release.



The device is powered by a quad-core A53 processor that is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. An upgraded version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is also planned, the early Indiegogo announcement reveals.



Everything is plug and play, so once you get the device, the only thing you need to do is connect it to the car’s USB port and wait for the full Android experience to load. Of course, this is something that remains to be seen when the project goes live, as everything sounds good on paper but the real experience could be totally different if anything goes wrong.



