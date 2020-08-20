Google Announces Huge Android Auto Change: Wireless Support for Everybody

As many Android Auto unfortunately know already, some of the most common issues with the app are caused by bad cables, with things like connection problems, app crashes, and freezes happening way too often.
As a result, many believed that using Android Auto wirelessly was the easiest way to get better reliability, only that Google has until now limited this mode to a bunch of Samsung and Pixel phones.
Everything changes with the release of Android 11 this year, as Google is opening up the wireless Android Auto to absolutely all phones that are running this operating system or a newer version.
In other words, you can even have a Nokia or an LG phone because it doesn’t really matter now. As long as it’s running Android 11, it should be able to power Android Auto wirelessly in your car.
There’s one major requirement though: you still need a head unit that supports wireless Android Auto because obviously, you wouldn’t be able to run the app without it. Most cars come with wired Android Auto, but in the last few years, an increasing number of manufacturers started offering the wireless sibling for added convenience.
At the same time, there are plenty of third-party head units out there that can run Android Auto wirelessly, so without a doubt, the change that Google revealed today is big news.
According to the search company itself, 5GHz Wi-Fi is required on phones in order to be able to run Android Auto without a cable, and Google reminds that additional regulatory requirements apply for European customers.
Android 11 is projected to launch later this year, and devices across the world should receive the update shortly after that. Samsung, for example, will ship the new update to its lineup of smartphones in stages, most likely beginning with November or December 2020, with the rest of the eligible devices to get it next year.
