Google Releases New Waze Update for CarPlay with Hidden Improvements

Google Releases New Waze Update for CarPlay with Hidden Improvements

Google has just released a new Waze version in the App Store, so iPhone and CarPlay users can download it right now on their devices.



The Waze CarPlay dashboard support is one of the most anticipated updates for the app, and while the Google-owned company has remained tight-lipped on any timing specifics, this feature should make its way to the beta build rather sooner than later. If anything, you can just use Waze in full screen until dashboard support arrives. The new Waze build is 4.66 , and according to the Google-owned company, it fixes a bug that prevented some users from logging in to their accounts.In other words, if you previously experienced issues when trying to sign in to Waze with your credentials, this new version should resolve the whole thing for you.But at the same time, there’s also a chance that this update brings some improvements for GPS tracking, as I’m seeing reports that the app now properly determines the location on some devices where the whole thing was broken before.For example, users in this reddit thread complain that Waze on CarPlay was no longer able to tell where they are, with their location actually incorrectly shown on the map. Others explained that Waze just fails to work at random points, with the map turning blank all of a sudden.Of course, Google never provides detailed changelogs for its updates, so it’s up to each and every one of us to figure out if this new update indeed resolves the problems mentioned here.On the other hand, the bad news is that this Waze update still doesn’t bring the feature that everybody on CarPlay is waiting for. Dashboard support, which has recently been added to Google Maps, is still in the works for Waze, and as we told you not a long time ago, it should go live at some point in the fall.The Waze CarPlay dashboard support is one of the most anticipated updates for the app, and while the Google-owned company has remained tight-lipped on any timing specifics, this feature should make its way to the beta build rather sooner than later. If anything, you can just use Waze in full screen until dashboard support arrives.