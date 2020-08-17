Waze No Longer Working on Android Auto for Some and Nobody Knows Why

Waze is one of the preferred navigation apps for so many drivers out there, mostly because as compared to Google Maps, it provides more accurate information that helps them avoid traffic jams and find the fastest route to their destinations.
Based on community reports, Waze, which itself is a Google-owned company, comes with support not only for mobile phones but also for Android Auto and CarPlay too.
Only that there are moments when the app just can’t launch for reasons that nobody can figure out.
This is the case with a recent bug that I encountered when setting up a Samsung Galaxy A21s with Android Auto. After I installed Waze, I configured the app on my phone using the account details that I use on my main device, only to find out that Android Auto prompts me to actually set it up on the mobile device.
So technically, Android Auto tells me to set up Waze on my phone even though I just did that, and clearing the cache and eventually resetting the app doesn’t seem to help me bypass this message.
While I don’t think this is a widespread problem, I’m seeing others complaining of a similar problem on Google’s support forums.
“I recently bought a Xiaomi Redmi 9 note pro smartphone and installed the latest Waze and Auto Android on it. With my previous phone (Moto G5 plus) all worked perfectly, but with my new phone, when I open Waze in Android Auto, I get a message like 'It looks like Waze hasn't been set up for the first time, open your app on your phone to complete it,’” someone explains on the forums.
No workaround has been found until now, so it’s pretty hard to figure out what’s happening and how to fix the whole thing. The only way to deal with this until things come back to normal is to just run Waze on the mobile phone without being connected to Android Auto.
Only that there are moments when the app just can’t launch for reasons that nobody can figure out.
This is the case with a recent bug that I encountered when setting up a Samsung Galaxy A21s with Android Auto. After I installed Waze, I configured the app on my phone using the account details that I use on my main device, only to find out that Android Auto prompts me to actually set it up on the mobile device.
So technically, Android Auto tells me to set up Waze on my phone even though I just did that, and clearing the cache and eventually resetting the app doesn’t seem to help me bypass this message.
While I don’t think this is a widespread problem, I’m seeing others complaining of a similar problem on Google’s support forums.
“I recently bought a Xiaomi Redmi 9 note pro smartphone and installed the latest Waze and Auto Android on it. With my previous phone (Moto G5 plus) all worked perfectly, but with my new phone, when I open Waze in Android Auto, I get a message like 'It looks like Waze hasn't been set up for the first time, open your app on your phone to complete it,’” someone explains on the forums.
No workaround has been found until now, so it’s pretty hard to figure out what’s happening and how to fix the whole thing. The only way to deal with this until things come back to normal is to just run Waze on the mobile phone without being connected to Android Auto.