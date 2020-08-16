Latest Android Auto Update Blamed for Infamous Google Assistant Bug

If you’ve recently updated Android Auto to the newest release and now Google Assistant reads your messages in a different language, you’re not alone.
As it turns out, the most recent version of Android Auto (which was actually released in late July and showed up in the Google Play Store in early August) is causing this bug on a number of devices.
The issue, however, isn’t new and was first reported earlier this year, with Google already rolling out a fix and several recommendations to those coming across it.
More specifically, what the bug does is force Google Assistant to read a text message that you receive when running Android Auto on the car’s screen in a different language than the one you configured on the phone. For example, someone says that messages that are written in Spanish and up being read by Google Assistant in English, even though they specifically configured Spanish in their language settings.
“Every time I try to listen to a message (which was written in Spanish) on Android-auto, it ‘reads’ it with an English accent. It does not matter how many times I change the language to all Latin American, Spanish and US Spanish variants, the result is always the same. I have tried all the tips on this forum and none have worked,” someone says on the official Google forums.
Google says you should double-check the language settings for Google Assistant and, if needed, to re-configure everything from scratch.
On the other hand, several users claim they have discovered the only workaround that does the magic, and this one comes down to resetting the Google app (which powers the Google Assistant experience on Android and Android Auto) to the original version that came pre-loaded on the phone.
Doing this restores the correct behavior of Google Assistant on Android Auto, albeit you should keep in mind that you could end up running the latest version of the Google app if automatic updates are enabled on your smartphone.
