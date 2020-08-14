Waze for Android Auto Goes Missing All of a Sudden for Some

Secret Boeing X-37B Spaceplane Gets Award for Record 2+ Years in Space

Google Maps is getting a lot of love these days on both Android and iPhone, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the Mountain View-based search giant doesn’t care about Waze anymore. 13 photos



One example is a glitch that a number of users have come across lately and which causes the



In other words, while Waze is configured to run on Android Auto, its icon isn’t actually visible on the head unit inside the car. Several users confirmed on reddit that this is happening to them too, although right now, this doesn’t seem to be a very widespread problem.



Waze is still running correctly on Android Auto with a Samsung Galaxy Note9, and the app’s icon also shows up in the car normally.



“I have the latest version (4.64.1.0) of Waze on my OnePlus 7 Pro running on Oxygen OS 10.0.7. Android Auto works fine on my Mercedes MBUX system (USB connected). Except for Waze; this app is not visible on the car screen although it is marked in the launcher,” someone says on



The workaround, it seems, is to enable unknown sources in Android Auto. To do this, you first have to access the developer settings, which is possible by heading over to the app’s settings and then tapping 10 times on the version number.



