The Affordable Fiat Ducato 4x4 Expedition Offers the Bare Necessities

Now that all this global health stuff is coming to a close, slowly but surely, our streets will be opening up again. With that need to explore that’s been locked up in your house for the past 2-4 months, you buy the Fiat Ducato 4x4 Expedition Camper. Why? Because it’s a bit more affordable than other family friendly tanks.
But It looks just like your average utility van! I’m not saying that it is, but I'm also not saying that it isn’t. The entire design is based on the Fiat Ducato camper base, so it’s definitely going to look like just your average heavy-duty van on the outside, unless you feel like getting creative on it.
The long wheelbase and extended overhang with a high roof give the Expedition plenty of room to deck it out as you wish. But you can check out the gallery and video below to offer a look at Fiat’s idea for the Expedition. It has a puny 2.3-liter Multijet II Engine that squeezes out 150 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of force at 1500 rpm.
The four-wheel-drive system is constructed in collaboration with Dangel 4x4, a company that offers four-wheel systems for everything from police and army vehicles to personal ones such as the Ducato 4x4 Expedition. Other works on wheel components include heavy duty alloy wheels and oversized tires.
So we know that from a component point of view, you can take this vehicle off the asphalt. It’ll definitely carry you down some gravel roads. But can it do more than this? Can it Dakar? I don’t think so. But then again, it doesn't need to.
But we can talk about ideas some other time. Right now, the interior we are presented looks pretty damn good. Let's start off with the cab. A driver seat and passenger seat at the front pivot completely to allow access to the dining table right behind. At the table, four people can be accommodated. We also find seating for another two passengers here, in a bench-style arrangement. Upholstery of all four seats is the same, with leathers and stitching.
Towards the rear, the cabinet work of Tecnoform interiors really help offer as much utility and space as possible. Equipped with a retractable bed suitable for two, kitchenware such as an induction stove-top and sink, you can really get a nice three to four days of just waking up with the sunrise you’ve waited for these past few months.
But It looks just like your average utility van! I’m not saying that it is, but I'm also not saying that it isn’t. The entire design is based on the Fiat Ducato camper base, so it’s definitely going to look like just your average heavy-duty van on the outside, unless you feel like getting creative on it.
The long wheelbase and extended overhang with a high roof give the Expedition plenty of room to deck it out as you wish. But you can check out the gallery and video below to offer a look at Fiat’s idea for the Expedition. It has a puny 2.3-liter Multijet II Engine that squeezes out 150 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of force at 1500 rpm.
The four-wheel-drive system is constructed in collaboration with Dangel 4x4, a company that offers four-wheel systems for everything from police and army vehicles to personal ones such as the Ducato 4x4 Expedition. Other works on wheel components include heavy duty alloy wheels and oversized tires.
So we know that from a component point of view, you can take this vehicle off the asphalt. It’ll definitely carry you down some gravel roads. But can it do more than this? Can it Dakar? I don’t think so. But then again, it doesn't need to.
But we can talk about ideas some other time. Right now, the interior we are presented looks pretty damn good. Let's start off with the cab. A driver seat and passenger seat at the front pivot completely to allow access to the dining table right behind. At the table, four people can be accommodated. We also find seating for another two passengers here, in a bench-style arrangement. Upholstery of all four seats is the same, with leathers and stitching.
Towards the rear, the cabinet work of Tecnoform interiors really help offer as much utility and space as possible. Equipped with a retractable bed suitable for two, kitchenware such as an induction stove-top and sink, you can really get a nice three to four days of just waking up with the sunrise you’ve waited for these past few months.