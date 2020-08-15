This Is How Android Auto Runs with the Samsung Galaxy Note20

Running Android 10 out of the box, the Note20 is projected to receive the update to Android 11 later this year or in early 2021, with the beta program likely to kick off in just a few months.As many Android Auto users learned the hard way, the experience with the Samsung Galaxy S20 in their cars hasn’t always been the most flawless. There are plenty of reports out there pointing to connectivity issues, even when using the original Samsung cable, while others complain of various crashes, freezes, and apps that stop working all of a sudden on the South Korean’s Galaxy S flagship.How’s the Android Auto experience on the Galaxy Note20? In just a few words, it’s a smooth ride as long as you keep in mind a few simple things.First of all, when I set up Android Auto the first time, I just had to update everything to the latest version, as you can see in the screenshot here. Preparing for the whole thing does take a few minutes, but just make sure that everything is up to date and you should be fine.Once the latest app versions are installed, the Android Auto setup experience fires up on the screen, and you just have to follow a few simple steps for the whole thing. This is the typical Android Auto setup experience, so nothing new on this front.Afterward, Android Auto loads and runs just fine with no issues whatsoever. I used the original USB Type-C cable that comes in the box with the Note20, and the connection was always established in a matter of seconds.I’ve been using the Note20 to power Android Auto in my car for the last few days and everything is running just how you’d expect it to run. No GPS issue, no music playback struggle, no connection glitches. At first glance, it looks like the Note20 provides the AA experience that the S20 failed to offer, and this can only be good news for Samsung buyers.As a side note, I used the Note20 Ultra with a 4G SIM and never had a problem with cellular data, apps like Waze and Spotify, and GPS tracking.