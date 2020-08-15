5 Next Android Auto Updates to Finally Fix a Feature That's Been Broken for Months

The Google Assistant Nightmare on Android Auto Continues with No Fix in Sight

There are many reasons to use Google Assistant in Android Auto, but the most important is certainly the voice commands that allow you to control the essential features hands-free.



But as many discovered the hard way, the assistant no longer works after the update to Android 10, and this has already been confirmed on a wide variety of devices, including Samsung, Huawei, Sony, LG, and other brands.



All these users complain that starting the Google Assistant when Android Auto runs on their head units is no longer possible, which in turn means that voice control isn’t available anymore.



The bug was first reported in January this year when the update to Android 10 became available for more devices. Google has already acknowledged the problem and confirmed the work on a fix, but here we are today with so many people still confirming the Assistant struggles.



“Are you ever going to fix this? It's August 13th. This was a problem back in January. Are you kidding me?” someone posted on Google’s forums earlier this week.



Google tried to fix the issues on several occasions with updates to the Google app – this is the one that’s powering the Assistant experience on Android, but up to this point, improvements have only been noticed in very limited cases.



Earlier this month, for example, an update that was released by Samsung as part of its One UI 2.1 release



At this point, the only thing we have is an official statement provided by Google back in February when the company said it was investigating all the issues.



“Thanks for all the reports. The Assistant team is aware of the issue and currently investigating. We'll update this thread when we have more information available,” a member of the Android Auto team said at that point.



