Microsoft Joins the Android Auto Fun with Its Very Own “Innovative” Device

While many think this is a phone, Microsoft actually describes the Duo as a product focused on “mobile productivity.” In other words, you’re not supposed to install TikTok on the Surface Duo (although you can totally do that too), but actually use it for things like working with documents and sending emails.Why is the Surface Duo launch important for the many drivers out there?It’s because like any other Android device, the Surface Duo should also power the Android Auto experience in our cars. And here’s what you need to know.First and foremost, the Surface Duo comes with a USB Type-C connector, just like the latest-generation Samsung Galaxy flagships. So if you’ll ever buy the Duo, make sure that you use the cable that comes in the box, as this is the only way to reduce the likelihood of connection issues that people experience these days with Android Auto.Then, the Duo runs Android 10 and will soon be updated to Android 11. As some Android Auto users learned the hard way, the update to Android 10 broke down a few things in their cars, such as voice navigation, but given Microsoft’s device comes with this OS version pre-loaded, the experience overall should feel much more refined. Microsoft Launch is pre-installed on the device, so the look and feel of the OS will be slightly different from stock Android.Microsoft Surface Duo doesn’t support 5G, so it works on any 4G network out there. It does ship with Bluetooth 5.0, so setting up Android Auto shouldn’t necessarily be a problem (of course, if everything works properly).From a hardware perspective, the Surface Duo seems like it’s fully prepared to run Android Auto, as it sports the features a typical Android needs to enable the app in a car.In case you’re wondering what’s with the quotes in the title, let me tell you just this. The Surface Duo features a 2019 processor and lacks NFC. And the cheapest version costs $1,399.