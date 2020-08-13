The Larisa aka W has “Yachting's Best Kept Secret” as the Interior Designer

Up in the Netherlands they really like their yachts. A long shipping and sailing history is the reason why the NL brings us so many yacht builders, but the choices are endless. From concepts to actual builds, some amazingly stylish ships can be found. One of these yachts, christened as the Larisa, but now known as W, comes from a shipbuilder by the name of Feadship.
Feadship has been making vessels since the 1940s. Right after the Second World War, it seems that most people could buy a ship. Its earliest U.S. success story came with the 1951 New York Boat Show, where it sold three luxury boats. But in 1955, with technological advancements, Feadship switched to steel and aluminum hull design.
The W may not be the biggest boat around, but she still takes care of her owners with all the luxuries a super-yacht may offer. Her mostly white exterior design is accented by the use of black glass, to offset the white body, but also for privacy. A mix of classic and contemporary elements create a long 189 ft (57.6 m) hull that offers a sharp look out on the water.
Her recent upgrades have brought with them two extra guest rooms and now she’s able to accommodate up to 12 guests and up to 26 total members on board, including crew. This was done by taking her initial VIP stateroom and breaking it down into two equally sized and luxurious guest suites. Because of this increase in the number of guests on board, the owner has also opted for a larger jacuzzi on the sundeck.
Most of the original interior has been kept intact, but some personal touches by the owner and Fort Lauderdale-based A La Mer Inc., were chosen to bring it to desired levels.
The two MTU engines that push out her up to a 15.5 knot cruising speed have also seen maintenance. They haven't been replaced or anything like that, kind of hard to do that taking into consideration these engines seem to be indestructible, but they have seen a complete overhaul, just to make sure the W is back on “zero time.”
However, this overhaul wasn’t easy. It required two different Feadship facilities to complete, but in the end, the time, money and effort were worth it.
Feadship has been making vessels since the 1940s. Right after the Second World War, it seems that most people could buy a ship. Its earliest U.S. success story came with the 1951 New York Boat Show, where it sold three luxury boats. But in 1955, with technological advancements, Feadship switched to steel and aluminum hull design.
The W may not be the biggest boat around, but she still takes care of her owners with all the luxuries a super-yacht may offer. Her mostly white exterior design is accented by the use of black glass, to offset the white body, but also for privacy. A mix of classic and contemporary elements create a long 189 ft (57.6 m) hull that offers a sharp look out on the water.
Her recent upgrades have brought with them two extra guest rooms and now she’s able to accommodate up to 12 guests and up to 26 total members on board, including crew. This was done by taking her initial VIP stateroom and breaking it down into two equally sized and luxurious guest suites. Because of this increase in the number of guests on board, the owner has also opted for a larger jacuzzi on the sundeck.
Most of the original interior has been kept intact, but some personal touches by the owner and Fort Lauderdale-based A La Mer Inc., were chosen to bring it to desired levels.
The two MTU engines that push out her up to a 15.5 knot cruising speed have also seen maintenance. They haven't been replaced or anything like that, kind of hard to do that taking into consideration these engines seem to be indestructible, but they have seen a complete overhaul, just to make sure the W is back on “zero time.”
However, this overhaul wasn’t easy. It required two different Feadship facilities to complete, but in the end, the time, money and effort were worth it.