Google Announces Major Android Auto Update with Highly Anticipated Features

The Mountain View-based search giant provided us with an early look at two new features that are supposed to come to users as part of the next Android Auto updates, and one of them is the highly anticipated calendar integration.Before the major Android Auto overhaul that was released in the summer of 2019, users were provided with a calendar widget that allowed them to see details about the next appointment. The widget went away once the new version of AA was released, and now Google is trying to fix things for everybody.Android Auto will thus get a brand new calendar interface that will display all appointments for the day, along with additional controls like setting up navigation to the location configured in the calendar or make a phone call to the registered contact.The Android Auto calendar displays personal calendars synced to the phone, and according to Google, will become available for everybody with an Android device that runs OS version 6 and newer. The update should go live “over the coming month,” so we won’t have to wait too long for the new feature.In addition, Google is also adding a settings screen to Android Auto. What this means is that you will no longer have to switch to the phone to configure basic functionality, such as weather information on the AA screen, message and media notifications, and audio alerts from apps.Everything is designed to be extremely straightforward, so for every option, you just need to tap a toggle in the settings app on Android Auto. A shortcut to open the settings screen on the phone is also offered.Most likely, Google will further expand this new configuration screen with more options in the coming updates.