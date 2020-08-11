This Volvo PV Concept Makes You Look Like a Test-Tube Baby on the Streets

5 Good News for Android Auto Users as Bug Freezing Screens Now Under Investigation

4 New Android Auto Headaches as Waze GPS Appears to Be Broken

3 Google Assistant Now Lagging on Android Auto, And It’s All Getting Ridiculous

2 More Fixes Found for the Phone Call Problems on Android Auto

Google Confirms a Major Android Auto Bug Is Now Fixed

Google has officially confirmed that a long-lasting bug in Android Auto has finally been resolved for Samsung users, and everybody is now recommended to install the latest phone updates as soon as possible. 51 photos



The issue was first reported in February 2020 on Google’s forums at a time when the release of Android 10 for Samsung devices was still in its early weeks. And while everybody believed this was because of an issue in Android Auto, it looks like Samsung was the one that was supposed to take care of the whole thing.



As we reported earlier this week, the South Korean phone maker has recently



As it turns out, the update that corrects the Android Auto bug is actually the One UI 2.1 release, which brings massive improvements to Samsung devices and the pre-loaded apps.



Google



Several users have also confirmed that the update to this new version of the One UI experience corrects the problem, with the Google Assistant now working as expected in Android Auto.



If the update isn’t yet available on your device, the only option is to wait for Samsung to release it for your phone too. The rollout typically takes place in stages, so an ETA as to when this could happen for a certain device isn’t available. More specifically, a widespread issue that impacted Samsung users whose devices were upgraded to Android 10 caused the “OK, Google” wake-up command for Google Assistant to be broken in Android Auto.The issue was first reported in February 2020 on Google’s forums at a time when the release of Android 10 for Samsung devices was still in its early weeks. And while everybody believed this was because of an issue in Android Auto, it looks like Samsung was the one that was supposed to take care of the whole thing.As we reported earlier this week, the South Korean phone maker has recently resolved the issue with an update that was pushed to its devices, and now thanks to Google, we finally have more information on this patch.As it turns out, the update that corrects the Android Auto bug is actually the One UI 2.1 release, which brings massive improvements to Samsung devices and the pre-loaded apps.Google says that the version you should be looking for is N960USQU4ETE7, but this depends on your region and phone model – as a matter of fact, N960 is the model number of Samsung Galaxy Note9, but given that other Samsung phones are also affected by the same issue, it’s better to just get the One UI 2.1 update.Several users have also confirmed that the update to this new version of the One UI experience corrects the problem, with the Google Assistant now working as expected in Android Auto.If the update isn’t yet available on your device, the only option is to wait for Samsung to release it for your phone too. The rollout typically takes place in stages, so an ETA as to when this could happen for a certain device isn’t available.