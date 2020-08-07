Key Android Auto Feature Working Once Again After Major Samsung Update

Google Maps Plagued by GPS Problems, No Magic Fix Just Yet

Now the only problem Google has to deal with is fixing the broken voice commands for the rest of the users too. Besides Samsung users, Google Pixel owners have also reported similar issues on Android Auto, so it’s now up to the search giant to publish the same workaround for its very own users. More specifically, quite a lot of Android Auto users have been struggling with voice commands and broken “OK, Google” when their Android phones were connected to the head units installed in cars, and despite several updates released by Google itself, the issue somehow persisted to this day.An update that Google released a couple of months ago for the Google app, which is the one responsible for powering the Assistant experience, resolved the problem temporarily and restored voice commands in Android Auto. However, the glitch returned in the very next update, once again making voice input unavailable while driving with AA on the screen.And now it looks like Samsung phone owners have received an update which silently resolves the broken voice commands and “OK, Google” command. The update to One UI 2.1, which itself is quite a massive release for the phone experience, doesn’t include any reference to Android Auto fixes officially, but according to users on this Google forums thread, everything is back to normal after installing this update.And as it turns out, the voice commands aren’t the only ones that are getting improvements in Android Auto, as everything else works much smoother now when a Samsung phone is connected to the car.“6 months later s9+ with the UI 2.1 update resolved the ‘Hey, Google’ with Android Auto. Thank you! I was seriously looking at the other brand for the first time ever. My lag and slowness issues have also subsided,” someone on the forums says.Now the only problem Google has to deal with is fixing the broken voice commands for the rest of the users too. Besides Samsung users, Google Pixel owners have also reported similar issues on Android Auto, so it’s now up to the search giant to publish the same workaround for its very own users.