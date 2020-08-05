Android Auto Users, Prepare: Here’s How Google’s Music Service Is Killed Off

It’s no longer a secret that Google plans to retire Google Music and move all users to YouTube Music, but until now very little was actually known on when exactly the whole thing is supposed to happen.
The Mountain View-based company has finally shared more specifics in a post this week, explaining that the retirement of Google Music would take place in several stages.
First and foremost, the search giant will disable music uploads and downloads through the Music Manager app for Windows and Mac later this month. Furthermore, Google says it’ll no longer offer support for pre-ordering and purchasing music in Google Music in a few weeks as well.
The next stage is set to happen in September when the streaming service will go dark for users in New Zealand and South Africa. The streaming shutdown will be completed in October when the feature will just be knocked offline once and for all, with Google explaining that the official Google Music apps and the website will be removed as well.
And finally, December is the month when Google will just delete music collections, which pretty much marks the end of Google Music as a media service.
Of course, you’re still allowed to save your music collection, and it’s all possible with dedicated tools that Google provides for all of its customers. You can also move your entire library to YouTube Music should you want to continue on this service.
“We will be holding onto things like your playlists, uploads, purchases, likes and more until December 2020 to make your transfer to YouTube Music easier. Users who wish to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, can do so through December 2020, after which their Google Play Music libraries will no longer be available,” Google says.
What Android Auto users need to know is that a YouTube Music subscription is needed even if they want to access their own library in their cars. In other words, unless you pay for the service you can’t even listen to music that you previously purchased.
