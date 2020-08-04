How to Fix the Broken Android Auto on Huawei Phones

Android Auto is a great platform, there’s no doubt about it, as it allows us to move part of the Android experience to the larger screen inside a car.
And with support for apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Spotify, it’s very clear that the popularity of Android Auto is always increasing.
But as some users found out the hard way, things aren’t always as smooth as they should be in the Android Auto world, with certain features or even the app itself failing to work properly.
Huawei users have recently discovered that Android Auto no longer launches on their devices, therefore the app doesn’t show up on the car’s screen. The problem has already been confirmed with both old and new Huawei phone, and as we told you not a long time ago, the bug seems to affect pretty much any car model, including Mitsubishi, Nissan, Volkswagen, and others.
Fortunately, you can manually fix Android Auto and bring things back to normal with just a few clicks.
Before anything, the update to the recently released Android Auto 5.5 doesn’t seem to make any difference, as both this version and 5.4 appear to be broken on Huawei phones. So what you need to do is downgrade to Android Auto 5.3 on your Android device.
To do this, you must manually download the APK installer for Android Auto and install it on the mobile device – you can find the APK packages for Android Auto on this page, and here’s the direct link to version 5.3.
Keep in mind that you must enable the APK installation on your Huawei handset for the whole thing to work and then avoid auto-updating from the Google Play Store. Because keeping this feature enabled pretty much means that you’ll end up running the latest Android Auto version at one point, as Google Play pushes it to your device automatically.
