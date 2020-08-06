Recent Android Auto Update Blamed for a Really Awkward Error on Samsung Phones

This is what’s happening after a recent Android Auto update, according to some users, with Google’s app no longer launching on Samsung smartphones.More specifically, the “moisture detected” error shows up when the mobile device is plugged in to the car, right when Android Auto’s auto-launching is triggered.At first glance, such an issue has nothing to do with Android Auto, especially because it’s typically caused by moisture detected in the charging port. So naturally, if there’s water in the charging port, this is the error that you should see on the screen, with the USB connection blocked by the device for safety reasons.But here’s where things are getting awkward.Users who turned to Google’s forums to signal the issue claim that the “moisture detected” error started showing up after an Android Auto update, with the phone itself never exposed to liquids. What’s more, the error is displayed on Samsung phones only in the car, as charging the device using its standard wall charger works just as expected.And it doesn’t stop here. Some users claim that they even tried to charge their phones with the very same cable they use for running Android Auto, this time turning to a different power source. And of course, it worked, and this is why they believe the whole thing is caused by Android Auto.A member of the Android Auto recommended reaching out to Samsung’s support forums for additional guidance on how to clean the moisture, albeit right now, all these recommendations don’t seem to make a difference. Samsung tells users hitting this error to gently shake the device, wait for the moisture to evaporate, and to contact support services if the error doesn’t go away.