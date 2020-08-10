5 Recent Android Auto Update Blamed for a Really Awkward Error on Samsung Phones

Google Assistant Now Lagging on Android Auto, And It's All Getting Ridiculous

And of course, this isn’t the first problem that users come across when trying to launch the assistant in Android Auto. Voice commands are still broken for many, the OK, Google command doesn’t work for others, and in some cases, users were provided with an Internet error when trying to send a message. And according to some users, this is the moment when the Google Assistant started experiencing new issues on Android Auto, with reports online now revealing a frustrating bug when launching and interacting with the assistant.More specifically, users on reddit reveal that Google Assistant is lagging everywhere across Android Auto. Launching it with the voice command or the steering wheel button works as expected, with the beep playing correctly in the speakers, but the assistant only launching a few seconds later.In some cases, it takes so long to load that its response is eventually interrupted completely.“Asking it to do things that have long speech outputs (especially when asking to send a text) means it doesn't get to say everything before getting cut off and getting dismissed. This typically means the action is never executed (text isn't sent, etc),” someone explains.Others have confirmed the same lag when interacting with Google Assistant in Android Auto, and by the looks of things, all of these users started noticing the problem when the search giant rolled out the new interface.Is there anything you can do about it? Not much, albeit resetting Android Auto and the Google app could take you to the old Assistant interface, which reportedly works just fine and loads without any lag whatsoever. However, once the apps are updated from the Google Play Store, the bug returns and there’s no way to get around it.Oddly enough, there’s no lag with the Google Assistant on Android Auto for phone screen, so at first glance, all signs seem to indicate an issue with the main Android Auto version.The Mountain View-based tech giant hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, but hopefully, a future Google app update would resolve the whole thing.And of course, this isn’t the first problem that users come across when trying to launch the assistant in Android Auto. Voice commands are still broken for many, the OK, Google command doesn’t work for others, and in some cases, users were provided with an Internet error when trying to send a message.