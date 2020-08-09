New Android Auto Headaches as Waze GPS Appears to Be Broken

2 How Google Can Improve One of Its Top Android Auto Features

One of the best things about Android Auto is that it allows users to run navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze on the larger screens inside their cars. 6 photos



This is what appears to be happening with Waze on Android Auto these days. The Google-owned app, which helps users get around the crowded traffic in cities, seems to be hitting some GPS problems, with a number of Android Auto adopters confirming on Google’s forums that running the app on their car screen no longer makes any sense.



By the looks of things, Waze just fails to locate users and when it does, the location is inaccurate. Needless to say, the app can’t follow the car on the map and thus provides the wrong navigation instructions, something that makes Waze pretty much useless.



The odd thing is that everything is reportedly working just fine on the phone, so if the mobile device is disconnected and Waze runs on Android, the GPS properly determines the user location. At first glance, this seems to suggest the problem resides in Android Auto.



Some believed that battery optimization settings were the culprit, but after adding Waze to the list of exceptions for power management, the problems still persist.



“I've been fighting this exact same issue for months. The battery optimization didn't work. I have submitted multiple reports and have seen zero feedback. I have since stopped using AA and use Waze on the phone,” one user says on Google’s



