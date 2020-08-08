Good News for Android Auto Users as Bug Freezing Screens Now Under Investigation

Android Auto needs a ton of fixes judging from the number of complaints that are published on Google’s forums, but in some cases, these patches actually need to come from the companies building the Android devices used to power the in-car experience.
This is what’s happening with a recent bug that’s causing screens to freeze when running Android Auto with an OPPO phone.
As we reported not a long time ago, several users are reporting that after installing recent Android Auto updates, their head units freeze when the OPPO smartphones running the app enters a locked state.
Some users who turned to the device manufacturer for a fix claim OPPO has already looked into the problem but found nothing wrong.
“I've lodged a ticket with Oppo however they were unable to find a fault. I have uninstalled everything, reinstalled apps and ensured all battery settings are correct yet the app still stops if the screen is off,” someone said on Google’s forums.
But according to official information that was recently published by a Google Community Specialist who is part of the Android Auto team, the engineers at OPPO are now looking into the problem one more time.
“We informed the OPPO team and they are currently investigating this issue,” he said in a post earlier this week.
At this point, however, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could be offered, but the good news is that sooner or later, the whole thing could finally be resolved, and Android Auto would once again work correctly on OPPO phones.
Since the issue isn’t related to Android Auto itself, expect the patch to be included in a software update that OPPO would ship to its devices, most likely alongside other general fixes for Android.
As for Android Auto, Google has recently shipped a new version with some pretty big changes under the hood, with another update expected in late August or early September.
