More Fixes Found for the Phone Call Problems on Android Auto

A long-lasting bug in Android Auto breaks down the audio during phone calls, and users complain on Google's forums that they can't hear a thing when talking to someone.



“No ringing heard for with outgoing calls. The person just picks up the phone. Incoming calls ring but once answered no audio can be heard at all,” someone explains on the



A fix that we discovered a few months ago (detailed in the link above), makes it possible for enabling the “Use Phone Ringtone” option on their head units.



Others, however, have turned to various workarounds, including quick toggling from the car’s speakers to the phone and then back to the speakers. This isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround given you’re supposed to do the whole thing while driving (not to mentioned it’s dangerous too!), but according to some, it’s the only way to make phone calls work correctly.



Some claim that enabling calls over Wi-Fi is what did the trick on their devices – this is an option that can be found in the Android settings screen on your device.



In some cases, users explain that rebooting their Android phones also helps every now and then, but this appears to be a matter of luck rather than an actual fix for the issue. Oddly enough, removing and re-inserting the SIM card fixed the whole thing temporarily for some users too.



For most users, the toggle on the Ford head unit running SYNC 3 is what does the trick, but up to this point, neither Google nor the carmaker came up with a fix to fix the whole thing. As we reported earlier this year, the issue happens regardless of the Android phone model that powers the Android Auto experience, so no matter if you have a Google Pixel or a Samsung device, there's a chance that calls could still end up with broken audio.