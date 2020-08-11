2020 AC Cobra Looks Like It Came Straight From the ‘60s

Google Releases New Google Maps Bug-Fixing Update for Android and Android Auto

Google has just published a new version of Google Maps for Android and Android Auto, and as usual, the new release comes without a changelog. 16 photos



First and foremost, there are two different Google Maps builds that the Mountain View-based search published today, one in the stable channel and another one for beta users.



So if you’re trying to make sure that you run the latest build, you need to



As for what’s new, that’s hard to guess, but there’s a chance that Google has improved GPS reliability in Google Maps with this update, as right now everything appears to be working correctly on a device where the signal has previously been dropping occasionally.



As we reported a few days ago,



I also experienced occasional GPS problems on a Galaxy Note9 and today’s update seems to have improved the GPS reliability – however, I can’t be 100 percent confident right now that this is true or it’s just a placebo effect, but I reached out to Google and will circle back when a confirmation is offered.



For now, you can still download the new Google Maps version for Android and Android Auto to get whatever fixes are in there, as it’s always better to stay on the latest build anyway.



As a side note, this has been quite a big week for Google Maps overall, as the app has recently been updated with support for the CarPlay dashboard too.