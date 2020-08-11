Lucid Air to Have Highest Ever EV Range at 517 Miles, Independent Test Finds

Almost four years since Lucid Motors first unveiled the Air electric sedan, we are fast approaching the September 9th official unveiling and the company is adding another piece to the puzzle. This time around the startup is looking to dethrone Tesla Model S' comfortable position at the top of the range list - since June, the North American-flavored Long Range Plus achieved an EPA rating of 402 miles, the first electric vehicle to ever cross the 400-mile mark.

27 photos