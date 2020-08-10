Google Gets User Report All Wrong, Mistakenly Renames Famed River on Google Maps

Google allows users to report issues they come across on Google Maps because, after all, it’s super-difficult to always be sure that the data is entirely accurate all over the world.
So technically, you can reach out to Google and report things like incorrect road names, wrong info about roads, closures, a road that doesn’t exist, wrong addresses and marker locations.
What you should do, however, is make sure that the information you send to Google is as detailed as possible. Because otherwise, the search giant could end up mistakenly renaming a location just because you told it to.
This is what happened in Brisbane recently, as per this reddit thread. Someone has reported that the Ithaca Creek, which is located in the west part of the city, showed up on Google Maps as Brisbane River. So they reported it to Google, only for the search company to get it all wrong and eventually rename the actual Brisbane River to Ithaca Creek.
As a matter of fact, the Brisbane River is quite a big thing in the city, so Google renaming it to Ithaca Creek was quite a surprise for many residents, eventually going viral during the weekend.
One reddit user says their son was the one who wrote to Google to correct the incorrect listing.
“He loves maps and reporting errors to Google,” they say. “It has always annoyed him that our creek was labeled as Brisbane River, so he reports that a lot.”
Google has already reverted the change, obviously without saying a single thing about the whole blunder, but here’s a screenshot that we attached for eternity and which shows Ithaca Creek in the place where Brisbane River is supposed to be.
The good thing is that Google typically reacts pretty fast to this kind of errors, so while it’s easy to be tricked by users to make an incorrect change on Google Maps, at least the company doesn’t need more than a few hours to figure out what’s the correct version.
What you should do, however, is make sure that the information you send to Google is as detailed as possible. Because otherwise, the search giant could end up mistakenly renaming a location just because you told it to.
This is what happened in Brisbane recently, as per this reddit thread. Someone has reported that the Ithaca Creek, which is located in the west part of the city, showed up on Google Maps as Brisbane River. So they reported it to Google, only for the search company to get it all wrong and eventually rename the actual Brisbane River to Ithaca Creek.
As a matter of fact, the Brisbane River is quite a big thing in the city, so Google renaming it to Ithaca Creek was quite a surprise for many residents, eventually going viral during the weekend.
One reddit user says their son was the one who wrote to Google to correct the incorrect listing.
“He loves maps and reporting errors to Google,” they say. “It has always annoyed him that our creek was labeled as Brisbane River, so he reports that a lot.”
Google has already reverted the change, obviously without saying a single thing about the whole blunder, but here’s a screenshot that we attached for eternity and which shows Ithaca Creek in the place where Brisbane River is supposed to be.
The good thing is that Google typically reacts pretty fast to this kind of errors, so while it’s easy to be tricked by users to make an incorrect change on Google Maps, at least the company doesn’t need more than a few hours to figure out what’s the correct version.