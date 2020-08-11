Here’s When Waze Will Be Updated with the CarPlay Feature Everybody Wants

Google-owned Waze remains one of the top navigation apps out there and drivers who want an experience that’s better tailored to the driving conditions in their area use it to beat traffic jams and reach their destinations faster.
And while the search giant is working on several important updates for Waze, including Lane Assist, as far as CarPlay users are concerned, support for the dashboard should be considered a priority.
Apple officially unlocked the maps card on the CarPlay dashboard with support for third-party apps in April, and more recently, Google has officially updated Google Maps with this feature.
As far as Waze is concerned, the company isn’t really in such a big rush to make it happen.
I’m being told that the target for Waze to get dashboard support has always been the second half of 2020, and right now, a possible ETA is the month of September. Originally, it was believed that the update was supposed to land in the summer of this year, but I recently learned that this timing was actually the one that Google had in mind for Google Maps.
So right now, it looks like Google Maps is a priority when it comes to dashboard support, with Waze to follow shortly after that. Internally, the code for making this happen is already being worked on, and the beta builds of Waze should receive support for this CarPlay feature in late August or early September.
Needless to say, this timeline could easily change should something go wrong, but the goal right now is to ship the feature in the fall of the year. In other words, we’re not very far from the moment dashboard support would land for Waze, and until that happens, we’ll just have to stick with Google Maps for a little bit longer in our cars.
