5 More Fixes Found for the Phone Call Problems on Android Auto

4 How to Fix GPS Issues in Android Auto

2 Google Releases New Google Maps Bug-Fixing Update for Android and Android Auto

More on this:

Google Opens Up Android Auto to More Types of Apps

Apple announced earlier this year at the virtual version of WWDC that CarPlay would receive a new set of apps, including several tools specifically built for electric vehicles. 4 photos



Like its Cupertino-based rival, Google wants AA to expand in some key app categories, such as navigation, parking, and electric vehicle charging. The Mountain View-based tech giant says it’s already working with what it calls early access partners to bring more apps to these categories.



“Using our new Android for Cars App Library, we’re able to ensure that all tasks within an app can be achieved with minimal glances or taps,” Google



Why is this important? It all comes down to driver distraction. A study earlier this year revealed that systems like



“To mitigate driver distraction, we collaborated with government, industry and academic institutions to develop our own best practice guidelines that we apply to every aspect of our product development process. With our standard templates and guidelines, developers have the tools to easily optimize their apps for cars, without needing to become an expert in driver distraction,” Google says.



Google says that the first apps that are built based on this fresh approach should go live for beta testers by the end of this year. At this point, an ETA for everyone else isn’t available, but it’s pretty clear that this app overhaul is going to take a while, especially because Google wants every new release to be thoroughly tested before it gets the go-ahead. And now Google is working on a similar update for Android Auto (AA), revealing today that while the platform already has more than 3,000 apps optimized for driving, it’s working with partners to pave the way for even more in the coming months.Like its Cupertino-based rival, Google wants AA to expand in some key app categories, such as navigation, parking, and electric vehicle charging. The Mountain View-based tech giant says it’s already working with what it calls early access partners to bring more apps to these categories.“Using our new Android for Cars App Library, we’re able to ensure that all tasks within an app can be achieved with minimal glances or taps,” Google says Why is this important? It all comes down to driver distraction. A study earlier this year revealed that systems like Android Auto and CarPlay heavily distract people behind the wheel , as drivers look at the phone screens or car displays to see navigation instructions, music information, or manage calls.“To mitigate driver distraction, we collaborated with government, industry and academic institutions to develop our own best practice guidelines that we apply to every aspect of our product development process. With our standard templates and guidelines, developers have the tools to easily optimize their apps for cars, without needing to become an expert in driver distraction,” Google says.Google says that the first apps that are built based on this fresh approach should go live for beta testers by the end of this year. At this point, an ETA for everyone else isn’t available, but it’s pretty clear that this app overhaul is going to take a while, especially because Google wants every new release to be thoroughly tested before it gets the go-ahead.