Google Assistant Updated with New Voice Control Feature

Google Assistant is a helpful piece of technology that comes in really handy when driving, as it allows you to do everything hands-free, no matter if we’re talking about an Android phone or Android Auto running on your car’s screen.
While the experience with Google Assistant hasn’t been exactly flawless on Android Auto lately, the Mountain View-based search giant has prepared new functionality that enhances the way you use it with voice commands.
More specifically, Google Assistant can now send audio recordings instead of text messages to your contacts, and it also comes with a dedicated UI to help you with the whole thing.
This feature can be triggered with the “Send an audio message” or “Send an audio message to [contact],” after which the assistant launches the new interface to begin the recording and even provide users with a text transcript of what they’re saying.
For the time being, the new feature is only available for English-speaking countries across the world and for Portuguese in Brazil, but there’s a chance that Google brings it to more users rather sooner than later.
In the meantime, there’s more good news for those using Google Assistant behind the wheel. The search company has recently revealed that it’s investigating an issue causing the assistant to be very slow on Android Auto, something that has plagued the hands-free experience behind the wheel lately.
At this point, however, there’s no ETA as to when a potential fix could land, but the good news is that Google is very committed to making Google Assistant work better for everyone out there.
The new assistant voice commands are already available for users whose devices are supported by the update. For Android Auto users, the improved Google Assistant experience will come as part of a Google app update, as this is the one that’s responsible for powering the hands-free support both on Android and in the car.
