Google Announces Highly Anticipated Fix for Google Maps Bug on Android Auto

A problem in Google Maps and Waze on Android Auto breaks down audio navigation in these apps, which essentially means that drivers can only figure out which way to go by taking a peek at the car screen.
Needless to say, looking at the screen isn’t necessarily the best thing to do when driving, but given Google Maps no longer speaks the navigation instructions, there’s not much you can do to deal with the whole thing.
Not a long time ago, users discovered that simply disabling the option to play voice over Bluetooth in Google Maps fixes the whole thing, with the navigation app then speaking all directions correctly.
But turning off this setting will soon no longer be needed, as Google says it has already corrected the problem and a patch should go live soon. However, the company hasn’t shared an ETA, so while we do know that a fix is on its way, we still can’t tell for sure if Google wants to publish it this month or in September.
“Thanks for all the reports. Our team prepared a fix to address this issue. We’re not able to share the timeline of the fix at the moment, but we’ll share an announcement when it’s ready. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team announced recently.
For now, users who are encountering this problem just need to stick with the workaround mentioned above and disable the option to play voice over Bluetooth.
Turning off this setting doesn’t seem to affect how other apps like Spotify work in Android Auto, as everything runs just fine even after making the change. Of course, you can return to the original configuration when Google releases this highly anticipated fix for everyone.
Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in late August or in early September, while new Google Maps updates should go live in the coming days.
