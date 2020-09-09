Top Android Auto App Breaks Down and the Fix Is a Huge Headache

5 Google Needs Help to Fix One of the Latest Android Auto Audio Bugs

Audible is one of the most popular apps that users turn to in order to listen to podcasts and audio books, and a top feature that drivers enjoy is support for Android Auto. 7 photos



For now, the glitch has already been reported with the latest versions of Android Auto and But as some found out the hard way lately, the experience with Audible on Android Auto is far from flawless, as pausing the app and then resuming the playback is no longer possible.Basically, this means that whenever the user manually pauses the playback for whatever reason, tapping the play button once again isn’t working because the app just fails to load the media.As many confirmed on Google’s forums, the problem showed up in late August, but right now it’s still not clear if the Android Auto is the culprit or a recent Audible version should take the blame.While neither Google nor the Audible team acknowledged the bug, users have turned to painful workarounds, which in some cases come down to closing the app, restarting it, searching for the audio book and then resuming the playback. Others say that this doesn’t even work and rebooting the phone completely is the only way to go, which is quite a terrible workaround for someone behind the wheel.“I have a Pixel 3 XL and a 2019 Ford Ranger with sync 3 and I have this same problem. I tried doing a master reset on the head unit, but the issue persists. I often have to disconnect my USB cable and then reboot the phone and then plug the cable back in to connect the phone to the car and then it works,” one user explains on the Google forums For now, the glitch has already been reported with the latest versions of Android Auto and Audible , so it’s pretty clear that updating the apps makes no difference. It remains to be seen if a future update corrects the problem, but for now, restarting the app or the phone seems to be the only workaround.