The Latest Update Breaks Down Android Auto, Google Investigating

A recent Android Auto has broken down the connection to some cars, and the Mountain View-based search giant says it’s already looking into it. 6 photos



For now, the good news is that the bug doesn’t seem to hit too many devices out there. And given Google’s already looking into the whole thing, there’s a chance we’d be getting a fix rather sooner than later. The next Android Auto update is expected later this month or in early October, but right now it’s still not known if the connection problem is supposed to be fixed on this occasion. The latest update for the app was released only a few days, and since then I’ve seen only a few reports pointing to potential connection problems to certain cars.But it looks like the glitch might be more serious, as a member of the Android Auto team says it has already been forwarded to the Android Auto for a thorough investigation.While some say the broken connection is impossible to be fixed, as not even a head unit reset can resolve it, others claim that simply changing the cable that’s being used to power Android Auto is what did the trick in their case.However, there’s a chance these connections problems might not be related, as one user explains that the hardware configuration that worked just fine before the update (Android device + cable) doesn’t seem to be able to run the app now after installing the latest Android Auto version.“My Android Auto has been working fine with my car (2019 Audi A5) for over a year and has suddenly stopped working. My phone is a OnePlus 5T and is all up to date with the latest software. I have replaced my old USB cable with a brand new high speed one that was recommended for AA use. The issue has not been resolved. I have deleted and re-installed AA and still have no joy,” one user explains in a post on Google’s forums For now, the good news is that the bug doesn’t seem to hit too many devices out there. And given Google’s already looking into the whole thing, there’s a chance we’d be getting a fix rather sooner than later. The next Android Auto update is expected later this month or in early October, but right now it’s still not known if the connection problem is supposed to be fixed on this occasion.