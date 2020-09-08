New Google Maps Updates Launched for Android and Android Auto Users

Google has released new builds of Google Maps for Android and Android Auto, and while it hasn’t provided any changelogs according to its typical approach, there’s a good chance these versions continue the rollout of features announced in the last couple of weeks.
First and foremost, let’s see what are the new builds that users can download today.
For beta users, Google rolled out Google Maps version 10.50.0 – this is the very first build that’s released as part of version 10.5, and there’s a chance that more substantial changes would be hiding in here.
As far as production devices are concerned, Google Maps version 10.49.3 is now available for everyone. At first glance, this seems to be just a minor revision of version 10.49, as it comes approximately one week after Google shipped Google Maps version 10.49.2.
So what’s new in these updates?
First of all, I’m seeing more people confirming that the traffic light indicators are live in their regions. The rollout of this feature started only one week ago, and while it’s likely powered by a server-side switch, some claim that only after installing these new updates the traffic light information showed up on their devices.
At the same time, Google has also announced new parking features recently, including an option to pay directly from within the app. While the availability of this option remains very limited for now, there’s a chance these updates, and the beta build especially, introduce additional code that could help expand it to more locations across the world.
And of course, there’s a very good chance the updates come with the typical bug fixes and optimizations that are part of every new release. These are without a doubt very welcome, especially as quite a lot of users have been complaining of GPS problems lately, including not only on Android devices but also when running the navigation app on their Android Auto head units.
