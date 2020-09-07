Google Needs Help to Fix One of the Latest Android Auto Audio Bugs

Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Note20 should be able to run Android Auto just flawlessly, but as some of the early buyers found out the hard way, there still are a few things that need to be improved when the app runs on the car’s head unit.
And one of them is the audio experience, as several discovered that using their Note20 to power Android Auto makes it impossible to listen to music, simply because there’s no sound coming from the speakers.
While the display does show that the music is playing, and the music apps themselves seem to run correctly, no sound can be heard. Disconnecting Android Auto and switching back to Bluetooth brings things back to normal, with the music playback working correctly and sound directed to the car’s speakers.
Google itself revealed it was looking into this bug in late August, but now the company says that it needs additional feedback on this before it can figure out what’s going on.
So if you have a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and you recently discovered that there’s no sound when you run Android Auto, just head over to Google’s forums and get in touch with the company to help the dev team determine what’s causing the problem.
“Thanks for all the reports. Our team would like to investigate this further. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team explains.
For now, there’s no workaround to fix the whole thing on your own, but the good news is that Google is already investigating, and with a little luck, a solution could be developed rather sooner than later.
While the display does show that the music is playing, and the music apps themselves seem to run correctly, no sound can be heard. Disconnecting Android Auto and switching back to Bluetooth brings things back to normal, with the music playback working correctly and sound directed to the car’s speakers.
Google itself revealed it was looking into this bug in late August, but now the company says that it needs additional feedback on this before it can figure out what’s going on.
So if you have a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and you recently discovered that there’s no sound when you run Android Auto, just head over to Google’s forums and get in touch with the company to help the dev team determine what’s causing the problem.
“Thanks for all the reports. Our team would like to investigate this further. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team explains.
For now, there’s no workaround to fix the whole thing on your own, but the good news is that Google is already investigating, and with a little luck, a solution could be developed rather sooner than later.